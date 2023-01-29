LISTEN: Ali Algofaily Is Breaking Societal Constructs And Deconstructing Toxic Masculinity

Men and boys are told that crying is for women. It’s an unspoken “rule” that showing emotions for males is like showing weakness but is there any truth to it? Or has societal norms shaped the way men express their emotions?

In this week’s episode of Unspoken, hosts Fouad and Sabine sat down with Ali Algofaily, a Saudi TV presenter, to talk all about toxic masculinity, expressing emotions and going to therapy

Ali Algofaily is breaking societal constructs about men expressing emotions (and how it’s practised all over the world)

Social media is now praising the man who can cry and express emotions

Ali began the podcast by saying that boys were told to never cry, especially in public, and yet he noticed that in the past 5 – 7 years, men are being praised for crying. He gave an example of a video going viral that shows a father tearing up at the sight of his children graduating.

Ali made quite the statement in this episode saying that the Arab world isn’t necessarily accepting of a man showing emotions, but it’s an act that grasps the attention. Hence, it’s a generational practice that will need time to deconstruct.

A father figure is discouraged from crying but it’s actually quite the empowering experience

Although Ali keeps his private life under wraps, he answered Sabine’s question about crying in from of his children and family. He replied by saying yes and although he encourages others to express their emotions, he wants to be w rock to his family. It was the same for Sabine seeing her father tear up because it’s more expected that a mother would cry.

Visiting a therapist? While it’s becoming more acceptable in the Arab world, it’s still a little taboo

Ali shares his experience talking with family members who studied psychology and how beneficial it is, especially during the unprecedented times of COVID-19.

Social media too has played the role of villain at times for Ali. What has been the form of comfort for him? Indulging in good food and coffee, going to the gym and driving cars, basically turning hobbies into therapy.

