Latest
LISTEN: An American Female Entrepreneur Is Taking ‘Barre’ To A Whole New Level In Dubai
LISTEN: An American Female Entrepreneur Is Taking ‘Barre’ To A Whole New Level In Dubai
This week on the DUBAI WORKS Podcast we spoke to Nora Hameidani, the founder of Barre Effect.
Barre Effect is a hub of energy and social connection where you can come to sweat, let go and hop into an empowering community of women. It’s a woman-only studio with a unique contemporary method of the traditional barre. Their programs are specially designed to help sculpt your body, boost your metabolism and help change your mind!
The podcast discusses the story of Barre effect, the fitness industry in Dubai and Barre Effect’s future plans
Watch a snippet below or subscribe to watch here.
Nora has always been all about the fitness lifestyle!
Originally from Maryland USA, Nora found her love of dance at a young age, starting out at a ballet and contemporary dance training academy before continuing her training at University, graduating from George Mason University with a BFA in dance performance and arts administration.
After graduating, Nora moved to New York City to train and perform with several contemporary dance companies which is where she fell in love with the boutique fitness scene, becoming a regular at Spin, Yoga, and Barre classes.
Since moving to the Middle East, Nora has continued teaching Barre as well as taught Spin and Megaformer classes at various boutique studios. Nora is REPS Level 2 certified, a NASM Certified Personal Trainer, an avid yogi, and mother of two crazy fun boys with endless energy!