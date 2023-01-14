LISTEN: An American Female Entrepreneur Is Taking ‘Barre’ To A Whole New Level In Dubai

This week on the DUBAI WORKS Podcast we spoke to Nora Hameidani, the founder of Barre Effect.

Barre Effect is a hub of energy and social connection where you can come to sweat, let go and hop into an empowering community of women. It’s a woman-only studio with a unique contemporary method of the traditional barre. Their programs are specially designed to help sculpt your body, boost your metabolism and help change your mind!

The podcast discusses the story of Barre effect, the fitness industry in Dubai and Barre Effect’s future plans

