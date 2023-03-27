LISTEN: Asallah Kamel Spills The Beans About Being In The Limelight From A Young Age And A Role Model

Most of the kids that grew up in the Arab world, used to watch MBC3 and most of those kids will remember growing up watching Asallah Kamel. In this week’s episode of Unspoken, hosts Fouad and Sabine sat down with Asallah Kamel. She is a TV presenter and actress from Egypt but is well-known for her career at MBC3. Asallah talks about her booming career at MBC3 and how she transitioned into who she is today Unspoken is a Smashi show, a sister company to Lovin Dubai, Augustus Media.

Asallah opens up about the transition she went through as a young presenter for kids She felt a sort of responsibility as someone who was in the limelight from a young age and a role model for children. And although she grew up famous, she recognises the obsession that comes from social media numbers.

Asallah’s only real struggle with working on screen was the pressure of it all and the lack of downtime She started her career at the age of 5 with TV advertisements, presenting and shows. She joined MBC3 from 16 until 25. There were definitely challenges working on screen but she prefers to see the good. She would finish school and go to work. When she decided to leave the world of TV, she didn’t have a plan but she definitely knew she wanted to find herself. She had an amazing support system and knew how to channel her talents to guide her to where she is today.

People were shocked when Asallah cut her hair and had a new aesthetic Like most celebs who want to go through a change or unleash their inner-self, Asallah wanted to do the same. “We all change,” she said. She understands the shock and that people got used to what she looked like. Her role at MBC3 was a job at the end of the day, so when she decided to leave, she ultimately cut off her monthly income. But luckily she stepped on her own two feet and is still financially independent and supportive of her family, ever since her role at MBC.

