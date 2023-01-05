Listen: Celebrity Dermatologist Dr Costi Spoke About How Social Media Is Making People Feel Uncomfortable Without Filters

When was the last time you opened up Instagram stories and saw a person’s picture without a filter or edit? Fouad raised a very good question!

In this week’s episode of Unspoken, hosts Fouad and Sabine sat down with Dr. Costi, a celebrity dermatologist to talk all about self-image, self-esteem celebs and influencers and mental health.

As always Unspoken reveals what we think and not necessarily what we say. The podcast sheds light on topics that are uncommon or taboo.

So, why do people feel uncomfortable in their own skin and why do they hide their “imperfections” on social media?

Dr. Costi believes that becoming a celebrity nowadays is so much easier than it was back in the day – it takes a phone and social media

It no longer takes the talent of singing or acting to become a celebrity. And with that being said, they’re the ones that set a trend, as Dr. Costi said.

As a dermatologist, he’s been noticing the change in his patients too. He said that he had a client come in complaining about a little acne on her face when her body was suffering from psoriasis but that’s not the priority for her. He noticed that his patients are more concerned with their looks than their health (psoriasis can be very serious if it went untreated). He also noted that people, particularly older people, are requesting to look like those smooth Instagram filters.

Dr. Costi doesn’t take the easy way by doing what the patient wants, no, he does what’s best for them

It’s easy for a doctor to inject or perform a cosmetic procedure, after all, it’s more money in the bank. But Dr. Costi knows the detrimental effect this will have on the patient. Being so particular about making things so equal and symmetrical can create a snowball effect of getting obsessed with looks. This is the kind of obsession that creates negative self-esteem.

“The cheeks are bright, the lips are beautiful, and the wrinkles are gone forever and ever”

Dr. Costi’s famous saying.

