LISTEN: Couture Designer Charbel Zoe Talks About How He Started From Poverty To Dressing A-List Celebs
This story is a truly inspirational story of rags to riches.
In this week’s episode of Unspoken, hosts Fouad and Sabine sat down with Charbel Zoe, a couture designer who’s made it big in the fashion world. He really opened up in this episode and discusses growing up poor, going through sexual harassment and going through a life-changing accident.
Charbel Zoe breaks down all the walls and talks about his personal struggles and how he ended up designing for A-list celebrities
Charbel Zoe’s designs were worn by Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and Paris Hilton
He has always had a passion for the industry and drawing, that’s why his designs were adored by J.Lo. He recalls the first fitting she had and how iconic the moment was for him. He also designed dresses for Chrishell Stause from Netflix’s Selling Sunset and Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe.
His work is inspired by Elie Saab, McQueen & Givenchy.
Self-made Lebanese fashion designer Charbel had quite the humble beginning
Designer Charbel Zoe didn’t always live this lavish life, as Fouad would say, he didn’t just start from 0, he started from below that.
Trigger Warning: SA
He talked briefly about going through sexual harassment as a kid and sent a message to parents to take care of their children.
Charbel recalled his near-death experience
For 11 years following the car accident, his life changed forever. He explains that he saw his family and friends around him, although he was in a coma. The memory of the incident still arises regularly.