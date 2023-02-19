LISTEN: From Rags To Riches – A Designer Discuses The Fashion Industry In Dubai

This week on the DUBAI WORKS Podcast we spoke to Deborah Henning. A Fashion Guru, Serial Entrepreneur, Mentor & Speaker who has worked with renowned names in retail and fashion including Alexander McQueen, Sass & Bide, and Majid Al Futtaim.

The podcast gives you an insider look at the fashion industry in Dubai

Watch a snippet below or subscribe to watch here.