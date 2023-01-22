LISTEN: How A Homegrown Entrepreneur Sold A Secondhand Car Start Up To A Global Tech Unicorn

This week on the DUBAI WORKS Podcast we spoke to Marwan Chaar. He is the Co-CEO at Kavak, A disruptive automotive brand looking to change how pre-owned cars are bought and sold in the industry.

The podcast discusses the story of Kavak, the second-hand car industry in Dubai, and the future of Kavak