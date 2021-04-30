LISTEN: The CEO Capex Talks About Women In The Male-Dominated Sector Of The Finance Industry

In today’s episode of Dubai Works we have the CEO of CAPEX.com, Madalina Rotaru, joining us.

Aiming to change the way we invest today, CAPEX.com is a global broker dedicated to creating an authentic one-of-a-kind trading experience by blending technology with a customer-centered and education-oriented approach.

What is CAPEX?

Its range of award-winning platforms provides fast and flexible access to +2100 assets from multiple markets, including Forex, Shares, Indices, Bonds, ETFs, and Commodities via CFDs.

CAPEX.com has become the first brokerage company to receive “in-principle approval” from Abu Dhabi Global Market back in 2019, this was spearheaded by the CEO Madalina Rotaru.