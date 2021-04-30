Latest
LISTEN: The CEO Capex Talks About Women In The Male-Dominated Sector Of The Finance Industry
In today’s episode of Dubai Works we have the CEO of CAPEX.com, Madalina Rotaru, joining us.
Aiming to change the way we invest today, CAPEX.com is a global broker dedicated to creating an authentic one-of-a-kind trading experience by blending technology with a customer-centered and education-oriented approach.
What is CAPEX?
Its range of award-winning platforms provides fast and flexible access to +2100 assets from multiple markets, including Forex, Shares, Indices, Bonds, ETFs, and Commodities via CFDs.
CAPEX.com has become the first brokerage company to receive “in-principle approval” from Abu Dhabi Global Market back in 2019, this was spearheaded by the CEO Madalina Rotaru.
Madalina is constantly striving in the male-dominated finance sector
As a highly ambitious woman in the predominantly male-dominated finance sector, Madalina had to face and overcome her fair share of obstacles to break through the proverbial glass ceiling that defers so many women from achieving their career aspirations.
Today, we will be talking about how CAPEX.com started out, women in finance and breaking the glass ceiling and how to identify the right stock for you and build an online portfolio.
Sit tight and listen to the entire podcats interview!