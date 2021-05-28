LISTEN: The CEO Of Accor Details The Hospitality Industry’s Rise Above The Pandemic

In today’s episode of Dubai Works we are joined by Mark Willis, the CEO of Accor for Turkey, India, Middle East and Africa.

Previous to Mark’s appointment as the CEO of this dynamic chain of hotels, he was the President for the Asia region with Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, a very dynamic area with a robust expansion strategy to open 30 properties by 2020.