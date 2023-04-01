د . إAEDSRر . س

LISTEN: There Is An App In Dubai That Lets You Chat With Your Neighbour

LISTEN: There Is An App In Dubai That Lets You Chat With Your Neighbour

This week on the DUBAI WORKS Podcast we’re joined by Rene Morgan, the COO & CO-Founder of Hayi App. A private social network for neighbourhoods in the UAE. And serves as a way for communities to share local recommendations, keep up to date with local announcements, reunite with lost pets, buy & sell pre-loved goods, organize local meet-ups and so much more.

The podcast discusses the story of Hayi, community based platforms in the UAE and looks ahead into what’s next for Hayi

