Listen: There Is Now A Service Built In Dubai That Lets You Trade On Traditional And Crypto Assets

DIFX is a digital financial exchange, which allows users to trade on traditional as well as crypto assets. Jeetu has been in Dubai for the last 12 years and DIFX was started in 2019 in Singapore. Later on, they started a tech company in Mainland Dubai to kick off operations. The company aims to set up offices in DMCC and DIFC very soon.

While there will be a whole lot of competitors coming up, only the ones who have a strong security, user interface and trading can lead

The UAE has a whole lot of new investment platforms coming up and Jeetu believes its important to have competition in any industry. There are a whole lot of CFD brokers available across the globe. Initially banks were also providing these services until large institutions came into play. However, Jeetu stresses that every product is different and because the volumes have increased, a single broker cannot service a massive audience.

Even when the pandemic was in full swing Dubai was probably the only country that strived hard to keep businesses alive. “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates along with his team made this possible”, said Jeetu.

In fact, some of the major conferences like the The Future Blockchain summit, AIBC summit, Crypto summit, and the Gitex happened in Dubai, during the pandemic.

Jeetu added that Dubai teaches people to keep up their businesses and stay ahead of competitors even during tough times, thanks to HH’s vision.