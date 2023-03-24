Can You Prevent Multiple Sclerosis By Listening To Your Gut?

MS Talks 2.0 is a collaboration between Lovin Dubai and Novartis. The 10-episode series brings together experts and members of the community to bring awareness to Multiple Sclerosis.

In this episode of MS Talks 2.0, we explore if and how gut health can directly impact Multiple Sclerosis.

Dr. Ahmed Shatila, Consultant Neurologist in the Department of Neurology at SSMC, Abu Dhabi, manager of the Multiple Sclerosis Clinic at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in the UAE joined to share his insights on the topic ‘listening to your gut’, including how gut health can impact overall well-being, how people can improve gut bacteria and what you need to know regarding over-the-counter probiotics.

Is MS preventative if you look after your gut microbiome?

Dr. Shatila also shares his insight on the simple things you can do to look after your gut health, whether good gut health can prevent MS and finally, if you can cure MS by improving your gut bacteria.

MS Talks 2.0 – What’s it all about?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). Signs and symptoms vary widely between patients, and while there’s no cure for MS, MS Talks 2.0 will attempt to give you a greater understanding of the disease by answering common questions and by debunking myths.

The show, which is live in both video and podcast format, is a support for patients with MS, with episodes that offer advice on how patients can break the news to their families, how to find acceptance, treatment and alternative therapies, along with tips about how support networks can help patients throughout their journey.

Find MS Talks 2.0 on the Lovin Dubai Show and wherever you listen to your podcasts