Latest

Live In The Heart of Dubai Studio City & Still Embrace Genuine Living

Avatar
By

A new development has launched in Studio City, designed with one key purpose – to make you feel right at home!

In an interview with Smashi Business, Leon Kolflaath, Project Director at QUBE Development, shared his insights into the new Arisha Terraces project, highlighting his team’s approach to creating spaces that feel like “genuine” homes.

QUBE Development will focus on community living with its new Arisha Terraces residential area with a rooftop hydroponic garden, two-level community centre and exceptional lifestyle amenities.

Arisha Terraces, located in Dubai’s Studio City, is a perfectly designed residential community with 419 apartments across four buildings. The project is one-of-a-kind as it emphasizes high-quality materials, natural lighting, high ceilings and organic designs inspired by the landscapes of the Gulf. Residents will have a variety of amenities, including workspaces, community centers, a gym, a rooftop paddle court and a hydroponic garden.

It’s time to grow your own veggies

Dubai Studio City has had a 42.5% increase in sales volume in the past year and this project is addressing this growing demand

Kolflaath’s role involves ensuring seamless collaboration between QUBE’s design, marketing and sales teams to create spaces that resonate with the market’s needs. He describes this teamwork as both challenging and essential, noting that constructive feedback from each department helps refine the project to meet high standards. For Kolflaath, the creative process is about building something meaningful, and he’s passionate about every step, from concept to completion.

QUBE aims to cater to consumers that care mainly about quality and longevity in real estate. The Project Director underscored that the company’s  prioritizes building homes that stand the test of time and reject purely profit-driven motives.

He also hinted at QUBE’s ambitious plans to expand their portfolio in Dubai, with the company poised to further solidify its presence in the market through quality-driven developments.

Watch: Leon Kolflaath, Project Director at QUBE Development, as he introduces the launch of Arisha Terraces

Post Views: 70
Sponsored Logo
QUBE Development is a leading developer of high-quality residential properties and commercial spaces. Standing on the 30-year legacy of experience and excellence, QUBE is dedicated to transforming living spaces in the UAE by integrating sustainable architecture, captivating design, and unparalleled amenities. Each residence fosters distinctive communities, ensuring every space creates lasting value for customers while offering a harmonious blend of functionality and innovative design that elevates modern living and exceeds expectations.
Visit QUBE Development's Official Website
QUBE Development On Instagram
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service