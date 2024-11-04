Latest November 4, 2024 at 9:06 pm Live In The Heart of Dubai Studio City & Still Embrace Genuine Living ByNaira El Tabakh A new development has launched in Studio City, designed with one key purpose – to make you feel right at home! In an interview with Smashi Business, Leon Kolflaath, Project Director at QUBE Development, shared his insights into the new Arisha Terraces project, highlighting his team’s approach to creating spaces that feel like “genuine” homes. QUBE Development will focus on community living with its new Arisha Terraces residential area with a rooftop hydroponic garden, two-level community centre and exceptional lifestyle amenities. Arisha Terraces, located in Dubai’s Studio City, is a perfectly designed residential community with 419 apartments across four buildings. The project is one-of-a-kind as it emphasizes high-quality materials, natural lighting, high ceilings and organic designs inspired by the landscapes of the Gulf. Residents will have a variety of amenities, including workspaces, community centers, a gym, a rooftop paddle court and a hydroponic garden. It’s time to grow your own veggies Dubai Studio City has had a 42.5% increase in sales volume in the past year and this project is addressing this growing demand Kolflaath’s role involves ensuring seamless collaboration between QUBE’s design, marketing and sales teams to create spaces that resonate with the market’s needs. He describes this teamwork as both challenging and essential, noting that constructive feedback from each department helps refine the project to meet high standards. For Kolflaath, the creative process is about building something meaningful, and he’s passionate about every step, from concept to completion. QUBE aims to cater to consumers that care mainly about quality and longevity in real estate. The Project Director underscored that the company’s prioritizes building homes that stand the test of time and reject purely profit-driven motives. He also hinted at QUBE’s ambitious plans to expand their portfolio in Dubai, with the company poised to further solidify its presence in the market through quality-driven developments. Watch: Leon Kolflaath, Project Director at QUBE Development, as he introduces the launch of Arisha Terraces Post Views: 70
A new development has launched in Studio City, designed with one key purpose – to make you feel right at home!
In an interview with Smashi Business, Leon Kolflaath, Project Director at QUBE Development, shared his insights into the new Arisha Terraces project, highlighting his team’s approach to creating spaces that feel like “genuine” homes.
QUBE Development will focus on community living with its new Arisha Terraces residential area with a rooftop hydroponic garden, two-level community centre and exceptional lifestyle amenities.
Arisha Terraces, located in Dubai’s Studio City, is a perfectly designed residential community with 419 apartments across four buildings. The project is one-of-a-kind as it emphasizes high-quality materials, natural lighting, high ceilings and organic designs inspired by the landscapes of the Gulf. Residents will have a variety of amenities, including workspaces, community centers, a gym, a rooftop paddle court and a hydroponic garden.
It’s time to grow your own veggies
Dubai Studio City has had a 42.5% increase in sales volume in the past year and this project is addressing this growing demand
Kolflaath’s role involves ensuring seamless collaboration between QUBE’s design, marketing and sales teams to create spaces that resonate with the market’s needs. He describes this teamwork as both challenging and essential, noting that constructive feedback from each department helps refine the project to meet high standards. For Kolflaath, the creative process is about building something meaningful, and he’s passionate about every step, from concept to completion.
QUBE aims to cater to consumers that care mainly about quality and longevity in real estate. The Project Director underscored that the company’s prioritizes building homes that stand the test of time and reject purely profit-driven motives.
He also hinted at QUBE’s ambitious plans to expand their portfolio in Dubai, with the company poised to further solidify its presence in the market through quality-driven developments.
Watch: Leon Kolflaath, Project Director at QUBE Development, as he introduces the launch of Arisha Terraces