Dubai’s Crown Prince Rides Unnoticed On The London Tube
Proving once again that Dubai’s Royal family are of the people, Dubai’s Crown Prince shares a selfie from the London Tube.
HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai took a selfie today as he took a trip, unnoticed, on the London Tube. He captioned the post, ‘We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored’ suggesting that the trip will be a long one!
Fazza’s latest posts show the family are enjoying a London summer
Earlier this week, the Ruler Of Dubai was spotted strolling through London and the internet was quick to highlight the humble nature of the royals
As temperatures approach 50C in the UAE, it’s the season for travel, and the royals are sharing happy family moments from their summer of travel
