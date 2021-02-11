Good News! Abu Dhabi Launches Long-Term Visa Option For Expats

Ohhhh more long-term visa announcements and this one comes directly from the capital!

A new initiative called ‘Thrive in Abu Dhabi’ opens up long term visa and citizen options for non-emiratis. It will provide citizenship for those working creating and studying in Abu Dhabi who want to make AD their home-home.

So if you’ve been dreaming of securing a long-term visa, a move to the capital might be on the cards!

The campaign video mentioned those who want to study, grow, excel and invest and includes a link for getting in touch.

Good news! There’s now a long-term visa option that’s specific for Abu Dhabi