Good News! Abu Dhabi Launches Long-Term Visa Option For Expats
Ohhhh more long-term visa announcements and this one comes directly from the capital!
A new initiative called ‘Thrive in Abu Dhabi’ opens up long term visa and citizen options for non-emiratis. It will provide citizenship for those working creating and studying in Abu Dhabi who want to make AD their home-home.
So if you’ve been dreaming of securing a long-term visa, a move to the capital might be on the cards!
The campaign video mentioned those who want to study, grow, excel and invest and includes a link for getting in touch.
Thrive #InAbuDhabi launches, with long-term visas and paths to citizenship to empower talent working, creating and studying to make the emirate their home, contributing to growth in #AbuDhabi’s priority sectors. pic.twitter.com/GVzFBS5SlT
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 11, 2021
If you’d like to call this amazing city home
If you (or someone you know) wants to explore this opportunity, here are the deets
To discover your future, and the government departments leading each visa category, visit tamm.abudhabi/en/Golden-Visa or call +971 2 666 4442 (outside UAE) or 800 555 (within UAE)