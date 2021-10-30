Love Island Star Anton Survived A Terrifying Car Accident In Dubai

Love Island Star Anton Danyluk Survived A Terrifying Car Accident In Dubai

The 27-year-old bodybuilder took to Instagram to share the tragic incident. Anton was driving back home from gym, when a bus braked hard after “over a speed bump” and then crashed into his rental car.

Taking to Instagram, Anton Danyluk expressed that he feels “blessed to be alive” after surviving the terrifying car crash. Shaken up by the incident, Anton said he ‘didn’t know how he’s okay’, adding “air bags are obviously a good thing”.

The reality star revealed to Instagram fans how he survived the terrifying car accident

“The bus basically came across me and he’s braked hard because he went over a speed bump and then I’ve went into the sorta side of the back of him,’ he said.

‘I don’t know how I’m okay. Air bikes are obviously a good thing. But yeah, I’m okay. We move, but obviously the car’s damaged. It was a rental anyway, so it doesn’t really matter.

He continued: ‘Wouldn’t matter anyway to me. The main thing is that I’m okay. So thank you for the love.’

The bodybuilder thanked his Instagram followers for their messages of support.

