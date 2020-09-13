Latest
Introducing… The First Ever Lovin APP!
September 1 is Lovin Dubai’s FIFTH birthday and this is the one we’ve been looking forward to most.
Today, (drum-roll please…) Lovin Dubai launches its first ever APP!
Lovin Dubai has been doing local news in this great city for five years, and we’ve seen HOW you access news and interact with Lovin change dramatically over time.
From Facebook and Instagram to SnapChat, TikTok and YouTube, we have brilliant audiences on all platforms, and the common thread from all of you is a demand for local news to keep up with this fascinating city. And so, the new Lovin app is designed to bring you everything you know and love from Lovin, direct to your phone.
Available on apple store & google store, get it now here
To celebrate five years, we’re launching a new app AND Lovin Extra!
(More on Extra here)
The app is ALL FREE bebe and it’s got a FRESH new look
The app is laid out to make it super easy for you to navigate. Whether you want to READ the latest COVID updates in the UAE, LISTEN to what’s happening on The Lovin Daily podcast, read the latest community stories or WATCH interviews with some of the city’s best know faces on our new Show section, everything lives on the app.
Watch, read, listen: Instead of waiting on platforms to feed you local news, this is direct FREE access to everything we share daily!
Get it now! We launched on September 1 and we would absolutely love you to check it out
Lovin Dubai was built by you, the readers, so we’d love to read your feedback. If you have thoughts, let us know in the comments below!