Introducing… The First Ever Lovin APP!

September 1 is Lovin Dubai’s FIFTH birthday and this is the one we’ve been looking forward to most.

Today, (drum-roll please…) Lovin Dubai launches its first ever APP!

Lovin Dubai has been doing local news in this great city for five years, and we’ve seen HOW you access news and interact with Lovin change dramatically over time.

From Facebook and Instagram to SnapChat, TikTok and YouTube, we have brilliant audiences on all platforms, and the common thread from all of you is a demand for local news to keep up with this fascinating city. And so, the new Lovin app is designed to bring you everything you know and love from Lovin, direct to your phone.

Available on apple store & google store, get it now here

To celebrate five years, we’re launching a new app AND Lovin Extra!

(More on Extra here)