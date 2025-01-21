Lovin’ Life With Khatab Hindi: Finding Love On A Reality Show

Lovin Life in Dubai is a content series flexing the very best of this incredible city. Every week, dive into exclusive episodes where A-Listers reveal what they love most about Dubai…

Best known for his dynamic presence in the entertainment industry (despite having an architecture degree), Khatab Hindi is a multi-talented entrepreneur, DJ, and music producer. He invited Lovin Dubai into his Ras Al Khaimah home for an exclusive day in his life, sharing insights into his journey and passions. From his early days in the music scene to becoming a prominent figure in Dubai’s nightlife, Khatab’s story is one of dedication and creativity.

He also shares his thoughts on the Netflix reality show ‘Love Is Blind, Habibi’ offering a unique perspective on modern relationships. He said that every cast member initially joined the show for “exposure” and not to get married.

Sneak a peek into Khatab Hindi’s world, where music, entrepreneurship, and personal reflections intertwine

Watch the full episode of Lovin Life in Dubai on YouTube now