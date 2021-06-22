The Infamous Wax Museum Madame Tussauds Is Coming To Dubai This Year

Remember watching an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where they made Kris and Kylie Jenner into wax figures? Or even been a Youtuber fan and seen Jenna Marbles get her twin made out of wax? Those were all the stunning creations of Madame Tussauds.

Madame Tussauds will include 16 brand-new wax figures from the Middle East

You’ll definitely see some familiar faces when they open this year. If you’ve never been lucky enough to snap a pic with a celeb, this may be your chance to get MANY. They look super realistic, the resemblance is uncanny. It takes an artist 12 weeks to complete their masterpiece. They document 500 precise body measurements, insert real hair, paint to perfection and just so much more.

Merlin Entertainments Ltd (Merlin) made the announcement today. Madame Tussauds will be located near Ain Dubai on Bluewaters Island. You’ll see 60 iconic global stars and 16 new wax figures that are popular in the region. There will be in 7 different themed rooms. You could step into a Bollywood movie and take pics with Shahrukh Khan or be in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian with Kylie Jenner. Better yet, meet supermodel Cara Delevigne and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The cost of just one of those figures is worth around AED700,000!! You know it’ll be epic.