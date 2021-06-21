Flights From South Africa And Nigeria Were Suspended Before They Were Lifted

The updated protocols for flights from India, South Africa and Nigeria were meant to come into effect on Wednesday 23. Today it was announced that flights from South Africa and Nigeria are being suspended again.

Passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) are suspended from June 21 until further notice.

Emirates’ flights from South Africa will remain suspended until July 6. Travellers will not be allowed to enter the UAE from South Africa until then.

Flights from South Africa and Nigeria were meant to resume on Wednesday 23 but will remain suspended