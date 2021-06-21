Coronavirus
Flights From South Africa And Nigeria Were Suspended Before They Were Lifted
The updated protocols for flights from India, South Africa and Nigeria were meant to come into effect on Wednesday 23. Today it was announced that flights from South Africa and Nigeria are being suspended again.
Passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) are suspended from June 21 until further notice.
Emirates’ flights from South Africa will remain suspended until July 6. Travellers will not be allowed to enter the UAE from South Africa until then.
Flights from South Africa and Nigeria were meant to resume on Wednesday 23 but will remain suspended
Previously, flights from South Africa and Nigeria were meant to resume with strict protocols
Passengers would’ve had to take PCR tests prior to travel and upon arrival. Emirates Airlines have updated the travel notice to both countries. Passengers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be allowed to travel. Transiting passengers from Nigeria in the last 14 days will also not be permitted to board from any other point to the UAE
As for flights from South Africa, they will be suspended until July 6. However daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate as EK763 as usual. outbound flights will remain suspended. Transiting passengers from South Africa in the last 14 days will not be allowed to board Emirates flights bound for Dubai.