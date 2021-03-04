Winner Winner! 2 Expats Just Split AED1 Million In A Big Cash Draw

The. Dream. Is. Real! Two expats are walking on air right now! Why you ask?! A Syrian and an Indian expat are both walking away with AED500,000 EACH from the 14th weekly Mahzooz draw, each matching five out of six numbers correctly. Lucky ducks! Both have families and both have been affected by COVID-19 but thanks to matching five numbers, their lives have changed dramatically. Entry for the next draw on Saturday, March 6 is open now! Do it here! The Mahzooz draw goes live every week, and two expats are speechless after their big AED1 million Win!

Mohammad was getting a PCR test when his life changed The 37-year old IT professional was preparing to travel home when he got a call from his sister. I wasn’t able to watch the live draw due to the test but I got a call from my sister at 1:30am. She told me my numbers hit and I couldn’t believe it. I thought she was joking but when I realized she wasn’t, I was speechless. The credit goes to my sister as she chose the numbers, she’s my lucky charm. Mohammad has keenly felt the devastation of COVID-19, with two deaths in his extended family. He said his winnings will go to take care of his family and this luck could not have come at a better time.

Tarek will use the money to help his family and those around him but his next purchase? “Another ticket from Mahzooz!” 42-year old Tarek from Syria is a father of two. He plays Mahzooz regularly and usually watches the weekly live draw. Like a lot of people, COVID-19 hasn’t been kind; work and pressure have been piling up, so this win means so much and with the money, he can take care of his family and friends around him. He describes the incredible winning moment here: We had a family dinner so I missed watching the live draw. I logged onto the Mahzooz website to check the numbers and I noticed my balance was full. I quickly checked my email to confirm and saw the communication from Mahzooz. I started jumping up and down in happiness, then ran over and woke up my wife, just to make sure it was real. There were a whopping 1,771 winners in total in last week’s draw

