Make The Most Of Expo 2020 Before It’s Too Late! Stay At Rove Expo 2020 And Get A FREE 30-Day Pass For Expo

If you’ve been to the Expo 2020 Dubai, you know there’s a lot of ground to cover! It’s almost impossible to visit every pavilion and get those passport stamps in a single visit. Sometimes what you’ll need is a place to rest your head and pick up where you left off.

That’s where Rove Expo 2020 comes in!

The one and only hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai is giving residents a FAB discount on the rates

Don’t forget there are less than 3 months left until the end of Expo 2020 Dubai so if you want to cover the site, the best place to stay is at Rove and here’s why:

Residents at Rove get a discount rate on their stay PLUS 30-day access to the Expo site! Consider us sold! Take advantage of the UAE residents promo and make the most out of your Expo 2020 experience.

Rates start at AED699 per night and you can check out as late as 4pm, perfect for the fellow night owl. Also, your tickets to Expo are valid for 30 days from the day you check-in.

The exciting deets

The promotion is valid before March 27, 2022 and valid for 30 days from the date you check-in.

Same day cancellation is applicable! Just remember to bring your Emirates ID when you check-in.

