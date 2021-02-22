Beauty
Celebrity Makeup Artist Hindash Is Launching His Own Beauty Brand
Pinch me, this is some exciting news! His makeup looks are stunning so when he announced Hindash Cosmetics are coming to town, we all gotta wait for that pre-ordering option.
If you’re a fan of the artistic brush strokes, take a look at this!
Dubai-based beauty guru and YouTuber, Mohammed Hindash took to Instagram to announce the launch of his own beauty brand
His makeup looks are incredible so we can only imagine how good his products can be. Not sure if they’re under skincare or makeup but whatever it is, the launch will turn heads within the community.
The makeup artist has an incredible talent in painting, illustrating some familiar pieces for SIKKA Art Fair in 2012 and the official mural for the Dubai Expo 2020.