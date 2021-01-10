The Manchester United Women Manager Apologises After A Dubai Visit Forces Matches To Be Postponed

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll be aware that celebs, influencers and sports stars are flocking to the sunnier shores of Dubai right now.

As many countries face strict COVID restrictions, thanks to a tough lockdown in 2020 and precautionary measures upheld across the city, Dubai remains a safe haven for travel and with guaranteed sunshine, stars including Man United and Man City women’s players took the opportunity to visit… But the result of positive COVID cases and postponed games have left fans less than impressed.

The recent Manchester United Women’s team game that was meant to happen on Sunday (today) has been postponed after a number of players travelled to Dubai over the holidays. The number of players who travelled for ‘business purposes’ has not been reported