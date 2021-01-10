د . إAEDSRر . س

The Manchester United Women Manager Apologises After A Dubai Visit Forces Matches To Be Postponed

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll be aware that celebs, influencers and sports stars are flocking to the sunnier shores of Dubai right now.

As many countries face strict COVID restrictions, thanks to a tough lockdown in 2020 and precautionary measures upheld across the city, Dubai remains a safe haven for travel and with guaranteed sunshine, stars including Man United and Man City women’s players took the opportunity to visit… But the result of positive COVID cases and postponed games have left fans less than impressed.

The recent Manchester United Women’s team game that was meant to happen on Sunday (today) has been postponed after a number of players travelled to Dubai over the holidays. The number of players who travelled for ‘business purposes’ has not been reported

The manager of the Manchester United Women team fields the blame following public backlash

Some people called on the team to apologise too

Some even went as far as to say that Man United should hand the game

Stoney took the wrap for the entire team, ‘the buck stops with me’

I trust my players wholeheartedly to stay within the government guidelines, everything we allowed them to do is withing the government guidelines, but I have to be honest and on reflection, it was probably a poor error in judgement from me. The buck stops with me and it starts with me and I’m responsible for that

Via @Casey Stoney

But many asked why Stoney was taking the blame

Not so coincidentally, a Man City match Vs Everton women’s match was also postponed after players travelled to Dubai

And the decision to postpone the matches remains controversial. People are divided over whether the players themselves should be punished, instead of the opposition team.

