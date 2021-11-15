Manchester United And French Striker Anthony Martial Is Living His Best Life In Dubai Right Now

Manchester United and French Striker Anthony Martial is in Dubai and is making the most of his winter vacay! Martial is on a family vacay with his wife Melanie and kids Peyton Martial, and Swan Martial.

Melanie has been documenting her Dubai holiday and the pictures on her Instagram page are ADORABLE.

Kicking off her holiday, Melanie posted a Tik Tok video summarizing what her Dubai trip has been like until now.

She also shared a picture of her posing with her lil’ boy in front of the Atlantis

Melanie captioned the adorable picture:

“Our staycation is coming to an end. Time goes by too fast, enjoy your babies, mine will soon be big as me”.

The fam was also seen enjoying a boat ride and Melanie even posted a cool Tik Tok video of the same.

And the holiday didn’t end there! This one’s the KING of all pics!

Melanie and Martial looked super hot as they posed in front of the gorgeous Atlantis. This is just pure couple goals! Agree?