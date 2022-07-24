Mark Your Calendars: The Islamic New Year Holiday Has Been Announced

It’s official, next Saturday is a paid holiday for all the private sector!

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has officially declared Saturday, July 30, 2022, an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE for the occasion of the Islamic New Year (1444 Hijri)

According to a statement on their official website, this decision comes in line with the decree issued by the UAE Cabinet to unify the number of holidays between the public and private sectors in 2021 and 2022.

