CONFIRMED! Maroon 5 Is Coming To Abu Dhabi!

Just in! Maroon 5 is coming to Abu Dhabi in MAY!

The Grammy-Award-winning band will perform at the Etihad Arena on Friday, May 6 as part of their first-ever tour of the Middle East!

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 25th at 10am- mark your diaries!

You can get tickets from AED300 on ticketmaster.ae and etihadarena.ae

See songs like ‘sugar’, ‘this love’ and ‘moves like jagger’ LIVE in Abu Dhabi

Ticket prices are as follows:

Golden Circle: AED 1250

Floor Standing: AED 450

Lower Bowl Premium: AED 950

Lower Bowl Plus: AED 650

Lower Bowl Standard: AED 55

0Lower Bowl Platinum: AED 1050

Upper Bowl Standard: AED 300

Upper Bowl Premium: AED 400

Live Nation ME, in conjunction with the department of culture and Tourism–Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading entertainment hub, and official hospitality partner W Abu Dhabi–Yas Island is set to bring the multiple Grammy-award-winning sensational rock/pop band, Maroon 5 to the UAE.

Tickets go on sale on February 25 at 10am

