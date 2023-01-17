Tributes Are Pouring In For A Much Loved British Runner Who Passed Away In Dubai

A 40-year-old Dubai expat has sadly passed away unexpectedly in Dubai. Mary Taylor, who moved to Dubai in November, was a much-loved community runner from Silsden, near Bradford, UK, and her friends and family are devastated by the loss.

Her family is working closely with UAE authorities to ascertain the cause of her death after a friend found her dead on Friday. Known for her charity fun runs back in the UK, the heartbroken family told the BBC they assume she died from natural causes, as she was enjoying her new life in Dubai.

She was enjoying hairdressing [in Dubai]. She was running, swimming and just genuinely very happy. From the messages that were coming through between us, she was loving life and thoroughly enjoying it. We just don’t know anything. We’re just under impression it’s just natural causes. It’s very safe and so we have no, absolutely no question over her safety there.

A ‘bring Mary home’ page raised more than £12,000 overnight

Her family is appealing for help to bring her home to the community that loved her and people have come together and have raised well over the £8,000 target. Mary’s stepfather shared the devastating update on the Go Fund Me page, asking people to bring her back to ‘the home of her fancy dress runs, her annual Christmas run with Santa, her presence in the gala and her selfless thought to the children at Easter.’

As the tragic news was delivered and which we as a family have struggled to come to comprehend and absorb we now accept that we will not see Mary again in this life; she was taken from us far too early as it came to pass that on Friday 13th January 2023 whilst living in Dubai Mary passed away and grew her wings.

Tributes for Mary are pouring in as her community grieves the loss

Saddened to learn of the passing of my old friend. Mary Taylor

Gosh, I remember her on the news doing a great job with the running. how sad, so young!

Horrible news to hear about Mary Taylor we had some laughs at school

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary’s family at this difficult time.