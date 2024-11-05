Mastering Self Reliance… Maha Abouelenein’s Guide to Success

With over 30 years of PR experience, including leadership roles at Google, Netflix. Maha Abouelenein’s new book 7 Rules of Self-Reliance, offers powerful lessons for personal and professional growth. Drawing from her career, Maha Abouelenein joined The Lovin Dubai Show and emphasized that failure is not a setback but a vital part of success. Abouelenein believes many people give up too quickly when faced with challenges, but it’s through failure that we learn, innovate, and push forward. “Failure is where I learned, where I grew, and where I became innovative,” she says, encouraging others to embrace setbacks as opportunities.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Abouelenein also stresses the importance of investing in yourself. In today’s world, where information is free and readily available through platforms like podcasts and online courses, she advises people to take control of their growth. “Your manager isn’t thinking about your career every day,” she notes. By continuously learning and building a strong personal brand, you stay competitive in an ever-evolving job market.

Finally, Abouelenein highlighted the value of collaboration and innovation, inspired by her time at Google. She encourages readers to seek diverse perspectives and work cross-functionally to find creative solutions. Seven Rules of Self-Reliance is a practical guide for anyone looking to elevate their career, whether you’re an entrepreneur, a corporate leader, or just starting out. The book is available on Amazon and in local bookstores.

ALSO READ: The UAE Condemns The Israeli Attack On Iran