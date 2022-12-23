McDonald’s UAE Is Encouraging Families To Plant Together With This Exciting New Campaign

Families that plant together, stay together…ask McDonald’s UAE.

Everybody’s favourite Quick Service Restaurant is now adding a sachet of lettuce seeds to their widely loved Happy Meals (along with the toys of course.)

The wonderful Little Seeds of Hope initiative by McDonald’s UAE aims to encourage families and children to learn all about the environmental benefits of planting

The Little Seeds of Hope initiative is in partnership with Emirates Environmental Group and Del Monte Foods.

The lettuce seeds are from Del Monte- McDonald’s UAE trusted fruits and vegetable supplier

You know what that means folks- it’s McDonald’s UAE quality crunchy delish lettuce to go all around- talk about sustainable living!

Customers will also receive a leaflet with every sachet that includes exciting activities and stickers to decorate the plant pots.

The initiative is the ideal activity to bring families together to learn about planting and teaches children the values of patience and care- so that’s two (green) thumbs up all around!

The scientists of tomorrow will be able to dig into their green-thumb talents, one seed at a time. Parents are encouraged to plant them and teach their children about planting.

It’s a family bonding activity through and through!

The happy deets

For more info on the Little Seeds of Hope initiative, click here!

The seeds are being distributed for a limited time only.