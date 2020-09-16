د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Small Crowds Cheer To Celebrate The Mexican Flag Burj Khalifa Takeover!

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Mexican pride can be felt this morning as Twitter is FLOODED with people reposting images and videos of the Burj Khalifa lit up with the Mexican flag.

Grito de Dolores aka Mexico’s Independence Day is celebrated on Wednesday 16, today! It’s a date usually celebrated with fireworks, parties, food music, dancing, and of course, plenty of flag-waving.

And not to do ANYTHING by small measures, the Burj Khalifa takes flag-waving to new heights, the world’s tallest building lit up with red, white and green and the small crowd who witnessed the moment were loving it!

The crowd’s roar says it all

Seeing your national flag reflected on the Burj Khalifa is bound to bring on the homesickness

The official account for the Burj posted the video and sends best wishes of peace and growth to the people of Mexico!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burj Khalifa (@burjkhalifa) on

Dubai’s Ruler also congratulated Mexico on their Independence Day

Listen to The Lovin Daily: The Historic Peace Treaty Between The UAE And Israel Will Create An Energy For Positive Change

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?