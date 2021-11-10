Mo Vlogs Surprises His Sister With The World's Most Expensive Rolls Royce

Dubai is known for its oh-so glam ways, and just when you think it can’t possibly top its own feats- you hear this.

Dubai-based YouTuber @movlogs surprised his sister with the world’s most expensive Rolls Royce Limousine.

The Rolls Royce Limousine is a one-of-a-kind, custom-made car which is actually based of a Rolls Royce Phantom. Basically, they took a Rolls Royce Phantom, cut it and extended it- which just makes it so SPECIAL. From the back, the entire car is a Phantom.

The car costs a whopping $1,000,000- that’s AED 3,672,930.00!

Well, there’s nothing you WONT find inside this swanky car. Think- star-light ceiling, plush interiors and even curtains. The highlight of the car however is that you have COMPLETE privacy from the driver, just by the click of a button. There’s also a provision for riders to communicate with the driver from behind.

And, of course the car is decked with all the latest technological features. Riders can control music from a tablet and there’s also a mini fridge where you can store beverages for your drive.

Where do you see this!

Well, we certainly don’t mind having an office like this! What about you?

via GIPHY

Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone