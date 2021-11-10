Latest
Mo Vlogs Surprises His Sister With The World's Most Expensive Rolls Royce
Dubai is known for its oh-so glam ways, and just when you think it can’t possibly top its own feats- you hear this.
Dubai-based YouTuber @movlogs surprised his sister with the world’s most expensive Rolls Royce Limousine.
The Rolls Royce Limousine is a one-of-a-kind, custom-made car which is actually based of a Rolls Royce Phantom. Basically, they took a Rolls Royce Phantom, cut it and extended it- which just makes it so SPECIAL. From the back, the entire car is a Phantom.
The car costs a whopping $1,000,000- that’s AED 3,672,930.00!
Well, there’s nothing you WONT find inside this swanky car. Think- star-light ceiling, plush interiors and even curtains. The highlight of the car however is that you have COMPLETE privacy from the driver, just by the click of a button. There’s also a provision for riders to communicate with the driver from behind.
And, of course the car is decked with all the latest technological features. Riders can control music from a tablet and there’s also a mini fridge where you can store beverages for your drive.
Where do you see this!
