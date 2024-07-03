Mo Vlogs Travelled To Romania For A One-On-One Training Session With Andrew Tate

Mo Vlogs and Salt Papi, two prominent social media stars, joined The Lovin Dubai Show to talk about the upcoming Social Knockout 3 event that is set to happen this Saturday at Coca-Cola Arena. The event promises to be a spectacle of raw athleticism and fierce competition.

Mo Vlogs, known for his engaging vlogs and massive online following, revealed the intensity of his training regime, highlighting the challenges of balancing morning workouts with his demanding online presence.

He said, “We’re exhausted right now,” describing his early morning wake-up calls and late-night training sessions, emphasizing the dedication required to enter the ring.

The conversation shifted to the rules and format of Social Knockout, with Mo clarifying that it’s a pure boxing event devoid of MMA or grappling. “It’s just two fists and an opponent,” Mo explained, underscoring the competition’s high stakes and physical demands.

When asked about his mindset going into the fight, Mo stressed the importance of mental preparation and self-motivation. His determination and resilience were evident as he shared insights into overcoming challenges both in and out of the ring.

One of the most talked-about aspects of Mo’s training was his collaboration with Andrew Tate, a former kickboxing world champion. Mo spoke candidly about their sessions in Romania, praising Tate’s expertise while acknowledging the physical toll of the training. “He made me bleed,” Mo admitted, highlighting the intensity of their preparation.

The interview concluded with Mo sharing advice for aspiring fighters and individuals seeking personal transformation. “You just have to start and keep showing up,” Mo advised, emphasizing the importance of consistency and determination in achieving goals.

