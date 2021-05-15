Dubai
Mohammed Ramadan's Video Shot In Dubai Just Racked Up Over 3 Million Views In A Day
Mohammed Ramadan’s Video Shot In Dubai Just Racked Up Over 3 Million Views In A Day
Egyptian star Mohammed Ramadan has just received over 2 million hits on YouTube for the latest release of his song Versace Baby, which was entirely filmed in Dubai.
The timing of Ramadan’s latest music video coincided with Eid al Fitr, after being released on Wednesday- it only took ONE day for all those views to rack up too!
It’s no secret that Mohammed is a beloved name in Egypt and the Arab world
The new song features the 32-year-old donning an all Versace look, at the Palazzo Versace Dubai hotel with Indian actress Urvashi Rautela.
Reports say that proceeds from the music video will be donated to the Palestine Red Crescent Society amid the rising tensions in Gaza and to India’s fight against COVID
FYI, Ramadan is almost always in the city even WAY before he became a golden visa holder
So this probably won’t be the first or last time that we’ll see the star lounging around or shooting content in the UAE.
The music video for Versace Baby features all the things Dubai have frequented, such as the Burj Khalifa and the Museum of the Future. It is also not the first time that Ramadan has shot a music video at the Versace hotel since his song Ya Habibi had also previously been filmed thee back in September 2020.