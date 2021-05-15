Mohammed Ramadan’s Video Shot In Dubai Just Racked Up Over 3 Million Views In A Day

Egyptian star Mohammed Ramadan has just received over 2 million hits on YouTube for the latest release of his song Versace Baby, which was entirely filmed in Dubai.

The timing of Ramadan’s latest music video coincided with Eid al Fitr, after being released on Wednesday- it only took ONE day for all those views to rack up too!

It’s no secret that Mohammed is a beloved name in Egypt and the Arab world

The new song features the 32-year-old donning an all Versace look, at the Palazzo Versace Dubai hotel with Indian actress Urvashi Rautela.