Mohanad Al Hattab Sparks Hilarious Feud With Jollibee And Influencers Are Joining In!

The iconic foodie couple @foodyiz couldn’t resist joining the Jollibee “beef” fun and gave the Jolliburger their official seal of approval! So, what did they think? The couple tried two juicy beef patties, double melted cheese, and rich savory gravy, every bite is pure bliss. Looks like the Jolliburger has definitely earned its place in foodie heaven!

Everyone wants in on this beef goodness!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaisha | Dubai Blogger💁‍♀️ (@dubai_blogger__)

Another influencer, Aaisha, aka @dubai_blogger__, couldn’t resist jumping on the Jolliburger hype after watching Mohannad’s video, and her reaction was all kinds of positive! After taking a big bite, she couldn’t contain her excitement, calling it “a bite of pure deliciousness!” Aaisha was totally impressed with the juicy beef patties and all the deliciousness packed in that burger. Looks like the Jolliburger is winning over influencers left and right, and Aaisha’s all in on the burger love!