Mohanad Al Hattab Sparks Hilarious Feud With Jollibee And Influencers Are Joining In!

In a hilarious new campaign, famous influencer Mohanad Al Hattab is stirring up some playful “beef” with Jollibee, and it’s got everyone talking!
The influencer’s dramatic rant and surprise reactions keep things hilarious as he teases his audience to join the “feud” and weigh in on Jollibee’s new menu!
The influencer starts off with a lighthearted “rant,” humorously censoring Jollibee’s name as he pretends to be disappointed by the unexpected appearance of burgers on the famous chicken brand’s menu. His frustration? He’s used to the mouthwatering chicken, not beef patties! But being the fair guy he is, he gives Jollibee a chance to respond.
Different influencers across the country weighed in on the issue, after Mohanad’s major rant, and had a lot to say!
After the epic feud kicked off, famous influencer Reza Kiani couldn’t resist diving into the drama himself! He jumped on Instagram with a hilarious post: “So I heard from @mohanadalhattab that he’s got beef with… JOLLIBEE! Of course, he had to investigate this himself! And guess what? Reza was all in! He went for the double patty, double cheese, double trouble, and let’s just say… he might’ve found himself with a new “beef” after all!
Foodie couple Mr & Mrs Nicola Moosa also had to get in on the beef…
The iconic foodie couple @foodyiz couldn’t resist joining the Jollibee “beef” fun and gave the Jolliburger their official seal of approval! So, what did they think? The couple tried two juicy beef patties, double melted cheese, and rich savory gravy, every bite is pure bliss. Looks like the Jolliburger has definitely earned its place in foodie heaven!
Everyone wants in on this beef goodness!
Another influencer, Aaisha, aka @dubai_blogger__, couldn’t resist jumping on the Jolliburger hype after watching Mohannad’s video, and her reaction was all kinds of positive! After taking a big bite, she couldn’t contain her excitement, calling it “a bite of pure deliciousness!” Aaisha was totally impressed with the juicy beef patties and all the deliciousness packed in that burger. Looks like the Jolliburger is winning over influencers left and right, and Aaisha’s all in on the burger love!
The message? Expect the unexpected with Jollibee, as they continue to surprise their loyal fans with exciting new menu items!
The beef finally ended with a playful promise that the beef is far from over, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans. This awesome buzz totally highlighted Jollibee’s unexpected burger addition, making it clear that Jollibee isn’t just the go-to for chicken anymore.
