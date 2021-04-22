The Top Tips For Eye Health During The Holy Month Of Ramadan

Eating right, staying hydrated and lots of sleep is your secret weapon for a healthy Ramadan. Now more than ever we’re looking after every aspect of our health, from our head to our toes, and health advisors are encouraging you to track your nutrition and hydration needs, to ensure good overall health. And that includes your eyes. Not to be overlooked, like the rest of your body, your eyes require maintainance to keep in tip-top shape, and doctors at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai suggest that exercise, nutrition, hydration, sun protection, sleep and regular checkups (especially for older and younger members of the family) are at the heart of good eye health. The leaders in the field are sharing their knowledge to ensure your eyes receive the best care… Here are the top tips by expert ophthalmologists to maintain and promote eye health during Ramadan

6. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Dehydration can exacerbate dryness of the eyes, so people who are fasting during Ramadan should try to maintain a minimum of 2.5 litres of water per day. Guzzle H20 as soon as the sun sets to keep dry eyes at bay.

5. Sleeping patterns change during the Holy Month, you still need to maximise your sleep Lack of sleep during Ramadan can lead to eye-related issues, Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai experts recommend a minimum of 6 hours of sleep, or it could lead to dry and tired eyes. Ain’t nobody got time for that!

4. Eat well for good vision! The nutrients you consume are the bones of a balanced diet. Put an emphasis on nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, lutein, zinc, and vitamins C and E. These are particularly good for the eyes and might help ward off age-related vision problems such as macular degeneration and

delay cataracts. Love your greens? Stock up on these… • Green, leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, and collards

• Salmon, tuna, and other oily fish

• Eggs, nuts, beans, and other non-meat protein sources

• Oranges and other citrus fruits or juices

3. Cut out the ciggies If you’ve tried before, health experts urge you to try again! Smoking causes harm to the tissues of the eye and research has confirmed the harmful effects of smoking on eyesight, particularly in the development of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) – a leading cause of sight loss – cataracts. Ramadan is the perfect opportunity to detoxify the body, so cut out the cigarettes for a better life!

2. Keep an eye on your sugar levels People with diabetes can fast but under specific conditions. The doctor may require you to change your medication to help you take tablets outside fasting times, those who need insulin to control their diabetes should not fast. It’s worth noting that diabetic retinopathy is one of the most serious complications of diabetes and can lead to blindness. More information on how you can look after your eye health here.

1. Keep moving! Did you know exercise reduces risks for several common eye ailments such as cataracts, age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma? Cardio exercises such as aerobics will lower intraocular pressure, which is pressure in your eyes – the main factor in glaucoma. Furthermore, a healthy diet and regular exercise can help alleviate both high blood pressure and high cholesterol, so find an activity you love and keep moving.

A word from the experts: Look after your eyes and get regular checks Eye health is so important and good lifestyle habits lead to good eye health. Qualified ophthalmologists will not just check the quality of the vision but also the overall health of your eye. Most adults should have a sight test every two years and an ophthalmic practitioner will advise if eyes need testing more frequently. People with diabetes are recommended to get more regular eye screening because of the greater risk of potentially serious eye complications.