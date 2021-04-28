The Mosaic Emirati Flag Is Made Up Of Message Cards To Go With The Food Parcel Donations

The biggest mosaic Emirati flag is nothing short of amazing. It’s made from greeting cards with beautiful messages and it’s all for a good cause. Now that’s beauty.

The mosaic flag was created from greeting cards that would be with the parcels

The National Food Product Company (NFPC) sponsored the largest mosaic flag of the UAE and contributed in supporting needy families. The campaign was created in collaboration with Emirati Red Crescent, Dubai’s Government, and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department. The initiative was created to support those who have been affected by COVID-19.

The food parcels that were sent contained rice, flour, edible oil, sugar, salt, hand sanitizers, as well as bottled water offered by Oasis Water Company. Successfully 49,000 were provided. The star of the show was definitely the cards. The mosaic flag was created from cards that would go in each parcel with a special message. The phrase would say “Don’t Worry” to show support and emphasize that those who are in need, are not alone.

The mosaic flag was a whopping 498.33 meter-square and was placed in the courtyard of the Police Academy of Al Wasl district. The art held a world record and was on display for the public to see.