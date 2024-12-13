Out-of-this-World Entertainment: MOTN Festival 2024 Lineup Revealed!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Abu Dhabi’s beloved Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN) has made its grand return to Abu Dhabi, promising an unforgettable, out-of-this-world experience for families and music enthusiasts alike.
Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.ae
Don’t miss the Tunisian sensation Oumaima Taleb as she takes the stage on December 14. From her early days wowing audiences on X-Factor and Star Academy to becoming a celebrated star, Oumaima’s journey and captivating voice are sure to create an unforgettable night.
Ayed, the soulful Saudi artist known for his powerful and emotive performances, will share the stage with Oumaima on the same night. This rising talent is ready to bring his magic to Abu Dhabi and enchant the audience.
Fans of heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies won’t want to miss Siilawy’s performance on December 21. Known for his emotional delivery, the Jordanian artist is sure to make the night unforgettable.
A5RASS, another rising Jordanian star, is set to perform on the same evening. His unique blend of R&B infused with Arab roots will leave audiences spellbound. Don’t miss the chance to witness his modern and soulful artistry live.
Egyptian singer-songwriter Muslim, famed for his hit track EtnaSet and his signature sound, will complete the incredible December 21 lineup. Get ready for a night of unforgettable music as he brings his distinctive style to the stage.
Ring in the New Year with none other than Egyptian superstar Mohamed Hamaki! Known for his powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, Hamaki is set to deliver an electrifying performance that will make your New Year’s Eve celebration truly spectacular.
With such an incredible lineup, the MOTN Festival 2024 is shaping up to be the event of the year. Secure your tickets now on and get ready to create unforgettable memories with family and friends.
When? Until Dec 31
Where? Abu Dhabi
