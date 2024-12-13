Out-of-this-World Entertainment: MOTN Festival 2024 Lineup Revealed!

Abu Dhabi’s beloved Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN) has made its grand return to Abu Dhabi, promising an unforgettable, out-of-this-world experience for families and music enthusiasts alike.

Taking place at the Arena, this year’s MOTN event features a stellar lineup of regional superstars who are set to light up the stage with electrifying performances.

Here’s a closer look at the star-studded lineup:

Oumaima Taleb: The Voice That Transcends Borders – December 14

Don’t miss the Tunisian sensation Oumaima Taleb as she takes the stage on December 14. From her early days wowing audiences on X-Factor and Star Academy to becoming a celebrated star, Oumaima’s journey and captivating voice are sure to create an unforgettable night.

Ayed: Saudi Arabia’s Soulful Gem – December 14

Ayed, the soulful Saudi artist known for his powerful and emotive performances, will share the stage with Oumaima on the same night. This rising talent is ready to bring his magic to Abu Dhabi and enchant the audience.

Siilawy: The Poet of Hearts – December 21

Fans of heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies won’t want to miss Siilawy’s performance on December 21. Known for his emotional delivery, the Jordanian artist is sure to make the night unforgettable.

A5RASS: R&B with an Arab Twist – December 21

A5RASS, another rising Jordanian star, is set to perform on the same evening. His unique blend of R&B infused with Arab roots will leave audiences spellbound. Don’t miss the chance to witness his modern and soulful artistry live.

Muslim: The Maestro of Melancholy – December 21

Egyptian singer-songwriter Muslim, famed for his hit track EtnaSet and his signature sound, will complete the incredible December 21 lineup. Get ready for a night of unforgettable music as he brings his distinctive style to the stage.

Mohamed Hamaki: A New Year’s Eve to Remember – December 31

Ring in the New Year with none other than Egyptian superstar Mohamed Hamaki! Known for his powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, Hamaki is set to deliver an electrifying performance that will make your New Year’s Eve celebration truly spectacular.

All the important deets:

With such an incredible lineup, the MOTN Festival 2024 is shaping up to be the event of the year.

When? Until Dec 31

Where? Abu Dhabi

Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.ae.