Gather Your Crew For JBR’s Ultimate Pizza & Spritz Brunch

Brunch squad unite!

There’s a brand-new brunch in town and it’s the perfect social spot to enjoy artisanal pizza served straight from the oven, as well as handcrafted Spritz.

Enter The Motorino Pizza + Spritz Brunch! This is the Italian apéritif made of bitter orange, among other ingredients and it’s the drink that’s made for these beautiful sunny dayzzzz!

The casual Italian American resto is getting heaps of praise for bringing the best Neapolitan-style pizza from New York to JBR. For AED199, indulge in 3 hours of unlimited fresh-out-the-oven pizza and handcrafted Spritz.

If you wanna pizza this, make your bookings now

Dream weekend situation: Tuck into unlimited A Spritz & pizzas for 3 hours every Saturday & Sunday from 1pm to 4pm

Born in New York, Motorino is THE place people seek out to get a slice of famous Neapolitan Acunto brick oven. It is, after all, called “the best of a new generation” by the New York Times. Get a taste of the best pizza in town against a backdrop of live music by their resident Italian DJ.

Orders up!

More deets and get your bookings in right here!

