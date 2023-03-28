A Harry Potter Movie Marathon Kicks Off A Marathon Of Classics At Reel Cinemas!

Gather the troops! There’s a movie-lover extravaganza happening at Reel cinemas, Dubai Mall for three weeks and it’s perfect for all ages.

Reeling through the years with the classics, Harry Potter fans, wizards and muggles alike will be first in line to catch the iconic Harry Potter movies, a total of six, while there’ll also be some classic animations including Mavka, The Smurfs: Next Adventures, Mummies and Chebi: My Fluffly Friend, AND more beloved movies to be announced.

The marathon costs just AED52 per person and AED47.25 for movies at Reel Juniors, you get FREE popcorn and there’ll be a Lucky Seat Winner at each screening. Interested? Us?! Absolutely! Read on for more details.

The Reel Movie Marathon is running for 3 weeks and it kicks off on March 27

Movie lovers, prepare to dive right into top movie classics with your besties

Who doesn’t love the classics?! Across three weeks, it will be a movie classic bonanza, so keep your eyes peeled for the upcoming schedule and timings. This is PERFECT to keep the kids entertained as we slowly inch toward the summer months.

Guests can check the website for booking and show timings!

But that’s not all… Lucky Seat Winners will win tickets to top attractions including KidZania, The Storm Coaster & Adventure Park for Kids, and At The Top Burj Khalifa Lounge & Sky Views Observatory featuring Edge Walk for adults.*BRB, choosing which one I want to try next!

The important bits

How much? Standard price from AED52, AED47.25 for juniors

When? March 27 until April 19

Where? Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall