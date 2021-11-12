MoVlogs And His Sister Found An Abandoned Batmobile In Dubai And Its INSANE!

There are many stories of abandoned supercars in Dubai. At times, people abandon supercars due to financial debts while a few other simply get rid of them. But, as we also know, it’s very sandy in Dubai, so some cars may look abandoned and without an owner, but maybe they have just been neglected for a short time.

However, MoVlogs and his sister just spotted an abandoned BLACKMOBILE in Dubai and its INSANE!

Someone abandoned a BLACKMOBILE? Are you even serious!

The car has TRUCK-SIZED tyres and a MASSIVE exhaust

This isn’t the normal cars you see in Dubai everyday. The car has TRUCK-SIZED tyres and an exhaust that literally looks a rocket-launcher. There car also boasts some sassy break lights at the back! Well, in a nut-shell this one’s a BEAST!

Check that out!

Well, we’re curious to know WHO ever dumped this and what the car would look like when its all washed and cleaned up!

Would you drive this?