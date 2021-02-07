MoVlogs And Squad Smash A Fan's Car As A Prank

MoVlogs recently shared a video on his Instagram, showing his friend smashing a car window. The camera swooshes over to one of his friends who screams of the girl to stop smashing the window. The owner of the broken car takes a few steps back, arms crossed and clearly shocked until… MoVlogs and his entourage scream out “IT’S A PRANK!!”

MoVlog’s giveaway gifted his fan a car and a mini heart attack The group of friends take the fan to the front of MoVlog’s house and show him his brand new CAR! When the video starts off with the windows breaking, it has you feeling for the owner but when he gets gifted with a monster car, it changes things. Apparently, this is one of two giveaways on his channel where followers are encouraged to enter by following his page, and two others. The giveaway seems to be a collaboration between the famous Dubai-based YouTuber, kayishha, and Saygin Yalcin, the founder of SellAnyCar.com and Ex-VP/Founder & President of Souq, now known as Amazon.ae

