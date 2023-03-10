Can Natural Remedies Cure MS? Find Out In Episode 6 Of MS Talks 2.0

MS Talks 2.0 is a collaboration between Lovin Dubai and Novartis. The 10-episode series brings together experts and members of the community to bring awareness to Multiple Sclerosis.

In this episode of MS Talks 2.0 we explore the alternative solutions patients seek, outside of prescribed medicines, to find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis.

Dr Bassem Yamout, professor of Neurology at the American University of Beirut Medical Center, director of the Neurology Institute at Harley Medical Center in Abu Dhabi, Head of Clinical Research at Multiple Sclerosis Center and President of MENACTRIMS (Middle East North Africa Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis), and Muna Al Harbi, MS Patient Advocate, member of the National MS Society and Transformational and Personal Growth Coach, joined the show to give us a greater understanding and to debunk common misconceptions surrounding natural remedies. They shared the insights behind why people seek natural remedies, the most common natural medicines, and how, although there is no natural treatment for MS, there are certain natural remedies that can help with treating symptoms of MS.

A cure for MS?

If you had asked me that question last year, I would have said no.

Dr Bassem goes on to discuss why people should treat traditional remedies with caution and shares some exciting updates in relation to a cure, in which a medical breakthrough has discovered a plausible cause for the disease. To finish, both guests offer important words of advice for MS patients.

MS Talks 2.0 – What’s it all about?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). Signs and symptoms vary widely between patients, and while there’s no cure for MS, MS Talks 2.0 will attempt to give you a greater understanding of the disease by answering common questions and debunking myths.

The show goes live in both video and podcast format. It is a support for patients with MS, with episodes that offer advice on how patients can break the news to their families, how to find acceptance, treatment and alternative therapies, along with tips about how support networks can help patients throughout their journey.

Find MS Talks 2.0 on the Lovin Dubai Show and wherever you listen to your podcasts