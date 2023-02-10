MS Talks 2.0 is a collaboration between Lovin Dubai and Novartis. The 10-episode series brings together experts and members of the community to bring awareness to Multiple Sclerosis.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). Signs and symptoms vary widely between patients and while there’s no cure for MS, MS Talks 2.0 will attempt to give you a greater understanding of the disease by answering common questions and by debunking myths. The show, which is live in both video and podcast format, is a support for patients with MS, with episodes that offer advice on how patients can break the news to their families, how to find acceptance, treatment and alternative therapies, along with tips about how support networks can help patients throughout their journey.

MS Talks 2.0 Episode 2: “What MS is not”

There are many misconceptions about multiple sclerosis, but what we do know is that the disease has multiple risk factors and regardless of the cause, it’s essential to get treated as early as possible. In episode 2 of MS Talks, Dr. Jihad Inshasi, Consultant Neurologist at Rashid Hospital and Professor of Neurology at Dubai Medical College, and MS Ambassador Sultan Alshamsi tell us what MS is not. They cover the common misconceptions, including the likelihood of MS patients becoming wheelchair-bound, whether it’s hereditary, and offer insight into the realities of motherhood for patients.

We also discuss the likely causes of MS, the multiple risk factors, advice for patients, how to deal with MS on a daily basis, and recent ground-breaking discoveries which could lead to the introduction of preventable measures for the disease.