Motherhood And MS: “Can I Become A Mother?”

MS Talks 2.0 is a 10-episode series in partnership with Novartis to help bring awareness to multiple sclerosis. Each episode tackles a new subject around MS, with experts and members of the community coming together to debunk some of those common misconceptions.

In Episode 4, we’re addressing a common concern for women who’ve been diagnosed with MS… “Can I become a mother?”

Dr Suzan Noori, Sr. Consultant Neurologist and MS Specialist at University Hospital Sharjah and Director of the Dr Suzan Noori Medical Center, joined the show to give greater clarity on this topic. She began by highlighting that women diagnosed with MS can enjoy both motherhood and parenthood.

She went on to discuss some important points to be aware of, including how MS patients planning a family should ensure their treatment is in control at least one year before trying to get pregnant. She adds that pregnancies should be planned so medication in all aspects can be controlled to avoid complications. Additionally, she addresses the misconceptions surrounding unplanned pregnancies, offers helpful insights for moms-to-be, and answers key concerns including, ‘I want to be a mother, but can I live a normal life?’

MS Talks 2.0 Episode 4: Motherhood and MS

What’s MS Talks 2.0 all about?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). Signs and symptoms vary widely between patients, and while there’s no cure for MS, MS Talks 2.0 will attempt to give you a greater understanding of the disease by answering common questions and by debunking myths.

The show, which is live in both video and podcast format, is a support for patients with MS, with episodes that offer advice on how patients can break the news to their families, how to find acceptance, treatment and alternative therapies, along with tips about how support networks can help patients throughout their journey.

Find MS Talks 2.0 on the Lovin Dubai Show and wherever you listen to your podcasts