Should You Consider Supportive Therapies To Treat MS?

MS Talks 2.0 is a collaboration between Lovin Dubai and Novartis. The 10-episode series brings together experts and members of the community to bring awareness to Multiple Sclerosis

In this episode of MS Talks 2.0, we look at the crucial aspect of treatment and supportive therapies. Dr. Maha Feda, Consultant and Head of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department of Reem Hospital, Abu Dhabi, joined the show to share her insights on the supportive therapies which are widely available to MS patients and when or how they can be used within a treatment plan.

She addresses the key concerns related to supportive therapies, which course of action might work for a particular patient, and at what point in the MS journey should a patient consider supportive treatments. Dr Feda goes on to discuss traditional therapies used by patients, such as acupuncture and physio. Finally, she shares her insights on emerging technologies, such as gamification, which are now being used in coordination with physio to treat disabilities related to MS.

MS Talks 2.0 – What’s it all about?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). Signs and symptoms vary widely between patients, and while there’s no cure for MS, MS Talks 2.0 will attempt to give you a greater understanding of the disease by answering common questions and debunking myths.

The show goes live in both video and podcast format. It is a support for patients with MS, with episodes that offer advice on how patients can break the news to their families, how to find acceptance, treatment and alternative therapies, along with tips about how support networks can help patients throughout their journey.

Find MS Talks 2.0 on the Lovin Dubai Show and wherever you listen to your podcasts