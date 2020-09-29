Latest
All Over Dubai Residents Snapped Pics Of A Mysterious Rising Cloud
Eagle-eyed residents spotted a mysterious cloud on Monday evening.
Lovin received HEAPS of DMS from residents in different areas of Dubai, people were sharing footage of what looked like a cloud rising, referred to by some as an ‘explosion’, referred to by others as simply a cloud.
One resident stopped in their tracks to capture this footage from the Palm
This first shot was captured by @sanaalam in Sports City yesterday evening
And another one… this time from @Emmabrique in JLT who said it was so cool, ‘just rising up out of nowhere’
Some said it’s simply a cloud
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? The jury’s still out…
Listen to The Lovin Daily: Kris Fade Calls Out Bullies After They Labelled A Pic Ft. His Fiancé “Sexist”