These Sleeping Pods At Dubai Airports Are Epic And They're Not Just For Business Class

And get this, you don’t have to have a Business or a First Class ticket!

Travelling can be a pain, especially if you’re on a red-eye flight. Sometimes you just want to curl up into a fleece blanket, on a comfy pillow and nap for just a couple of hours. Boy that’s the dream when you’re on a transit flight.

Welcome aboard the Sleep ‘n Fly lounge in Dubai’s Terminal 3, C-gate. That’s right, you can nap for an hour or overnight in their comfy sleep pods and cabins. You can finally say you had a relaxing flight without paying the charges of Business or First Class. They have many flexible accommodations to choose from whether you’re travelling solo or with a group.

This feature is not only for transiting travellers!

There are different sized pods and cabins to choose from. You got your Igloo and Flexisuite pods and the Yawn Double, Yawn Bunk, and Yawn Lite Cabins. No matter which you choose, privacy is a given.

The pods, as the name suggests, don’t have the beds that the cabins do, with of course the coziest pillows and blankets. The pods are en par with an airline first class flat-bed seat. While the cabins have amazingly comfortable mattresses, lush comforters, and soft pillows. You can be woken up to a hot or cold towel as an added bonus

So if you have a transit in Dubai, don’t pass through Dubai Immigration and Customs and don’t exit the terminal, simple head to the Sleep n’ Fly lounge. If you’re not in transit but still would appreciate the nap, just make sure your airline’s check-in and baggage drop counters will be open at your desired early check-in time. Emirates Airline, Qantas and flydubai operate 24/7 so that won’t be a problem. Travelling will finally be a comfortable experience!

Book online, here!