Nas Summit Is Back For Year 2 And The Line-Up Is Epic!

Prepare to get PUMPED… Because after a whopper inaugural first year, Nas Summit is back!

This will be the event of the year that brings together the best and brightest social media minds from all around the world to take you on a wild content creation journey. Whether content is your hobby, your passion, or you’re a fully-fledged paid content creator, this is THE go-to social event where you can learn from some of the biggest names in the world of social media and tech, and not just learn from them, you can get to know them!

Early bird tickets are available NOW – get ’em while you can!

They’re calling it the ‘Davos’ of social media and you can see why. Hosted by Nas Daily and the Nas Family, this is an involved event that you can really gain value from. Get ready to learn, be inspired, and connect with some seriously impressive people. Are you ready to join the conversation?

It’s gonna be a blast: Think killer talks, epic eats, afterparties, networking like you wouldn’t believe, and entertainment at Madinat Jumeirah

What’s different this year?

Kicking off year 2 with a world wide BANG, Nas Summit has gone global with 10 international locations. The flagship summit in Dubai will be two whole days of exclusive panels, workshops, and activities to help you become a better content creator and to prepare you for the future of tech.

AI is a topic of EVERY conversation right now, and Nas Summit will be hosting AI experts to demonstrate and teach you how to use AI tools easily and efficiently. If you want to level up at work, school, or your side hustle – this is what you need.

This event is limited to 1,000 tickets and has less than 100 tickets remaining – RUN!

Big names, and we’re talking BIG names are tee’d up for the 2-day event

Steven He, Andy Cooks from New Zealand, OzBassem Youssef, Kris Fade, Tanmay Bhat and Masias Pero Viajeras are lined up, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Find the full run down of high-profile attendees here.

And it’s not just big names, reps from the biggest social media brands including Snap, Meta, YouTube, and Linkedin are confirmed too.

& after the party is the after party

Martin Jensen, aka the creator of ‘Solo Dance’ is headlining the after-party for Nas Summit Dubai and if you’re a ticket holder, entry is FREE. The after-party on both days is happening at Zero Gravity. Bring your swimmers, this will get wild!

Speaking of wet n’ wild, your Nas Summit ticket gets you free access to Aqua Fun Park. Simply head to JBR Aqua Fun Park, show your ticket and enjoy the experience for free – (Your ticket will get you free access once, throughout the last week of April.)

What’s important

When? 29-30 April at Madinat Jumeirah

