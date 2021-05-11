د . إAEDSRر . س

A NASA Astronaut Shares A Cool Image That Shows How Clear Dubai Is From Space

A NASA Astronaut Shares A Cool Image That Shows How Visibly Clear Dubai Is From Space

There’s nothing like being able to see the outline of The Palm from space. One of the key features of the city’s landscape, architecture, and build is standing out.

It stands out not only as a future-focused, tech innovative city of its own but very visibly stands out when astronauts are in space.

And while some may have already been familiar with this, there’s no reason not to gawk at its splendid image!

NASA Astronaut Shane Kimbrough shares his shots of the Dubai shoreline from the Space Station

A clearly visible outline of the Palm was evident in the image tweeted

…and it looks stunning!

